Greek court annuls govt decision to suspend Eldorado's mining operations
November 2, 2015 / 4:20 PM / 2 years ago

Greek court annuls govt decision to suspend Eldorado's mining operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Greek top administrative court has annuled a government decision which suspended Canadian Eldorado Gold’s mining operations in northern Greece, court officials said on Monday.

Eldorado had appealed to Greece’s top court to overturn a ban on its plans to develop a gold mine in a forested area of northern Greece, in a case widely seen as a test of the leftist government’s approach to foreign investment.

“The court ruled that the reasons cited by the energy ministry to suspend Eldorado’s licence - of failing to carry out laboratory safety tests in Greece - was not sufficient to revoke its permit,” a court official said.

The decision is final and comes after a temporary ruling last month which allowed Eldorado Gold to resume mining. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

