Greece's Syriza will implement EU bailout agreement - party spokeswoman
September 20, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Syriza will implement EU bailout agreement - party spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Greece’s newly re-elected Syriza party will implement the agreement it previously agreed with European Union lenders, the leftist party’s spokeswoman told Reuters on Sunday.

“This will be a four-year term government with a strong parliamentary majority, which will implement the programme it promised,” Olga Gerovassili said.

“It will continue the tough negotiations with the lenders, realising that this is the beginning of a battle,” she said, referring to discussion over how the deal will be implemented. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

