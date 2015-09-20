Greek conservative leader concedes election defeat

ATHENS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Conservative New Democracy leader Vangelis Meimarakis conceded defeat on Sunday in Greece’s national election to his leftist rival, Syriza’s Alexis Tsipras.

Meimarakis said the priority for the country was to form a government.

“The electoral result appears to be concluding with Syriza and Mr Tspiras in the lead,” Meimarakis told journalists.

“I congratulate him and urge him to create the government which is needed and come to parliament.” (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by John Stonestreet)