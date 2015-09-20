FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek leftist Syriza will form government within three days - party source
September 20, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Greek leftist Syriza will form government within three days - party source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The leftist Syriza party of Alexis Tsipras will form a government within three days, a senior party source said, as early results gave the party a clear win in Sunday’s election.

“I want to repeat what Tsipras said, which is that a government will be formed within three days,” the source told Reuters.

Based on around 21 percent of votes counted, Syriza had won about 35 percent of votes compared with 28 percent for conservative rival New Democracy, the Interior Ministry said on its website.

reporting by John Stonestreet; editing by Michele Kambas

