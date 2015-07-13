FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek minister says bailout unviable, sees election this year
#Market News
July 13, 2015 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

Greek minister says bailout unviable, sees election this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 13 (Reuters) - The bailout offer being put to Greece is unviable and will require the support of opposition lawmakers or a national unity government to implement, Labour Minister Panos Skourletis said on Monday, adding there would be a snap election this year.

Skourletis also said those lawmakers who had vetoed the terms of bailout discussions should resign.

Euro zone leaders argued late into the night with near-bankrupt Greece at an emergency summit, demanding that Athens enact key reforms this week to restore trust before they will open talks on a financial rescue.

“In different circumstances, if there was normality, if there were no capital controls and a banking problem, I would immediately say that we should go to elections,” Skourletis said.

“The measures of the forthcoming deal plan are not viable,” he said.

Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams

