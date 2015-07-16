FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece may hold snap elections in September or October-minister
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 12:16 PM / 2 years ago

Greece may hold snap elections in September or October-minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 16 (Reuters) - Greece may hold snap election in September or October, the interior minister said on Thursday after a revolt by lawmakers from the ruling Syriza party forced the government to rely on opposition votes to pass a vital bailout bill in parliament.

“It is very possible that elections take place in September or October, depending on developments. That will be the product of a comprehensive review, not only by the government, on developments in general,” Interior Minister Nikos Voutsis said according to the text of an interview with Sto Kokkino radio released by his office.

“Even if we do go to elections, we will seek a mandate to adopt our programme. Part of it are the commitments arising from the deal,” he said. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.