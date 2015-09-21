Greek stocks slip after leftist Syriza wins vote, bonds edge higher

ATHENS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Greek equities lost ground on Monday after the leftist Syriza party’s election victory, with yields on government paper edged lower.

Investor focus turned from the election to the formation of the new cabinet and the implementation of the country’s third bailout.

The Athens bourse’s benchmark share index was 0.89 percent lower at 07:39 GMT, with bank shares underperforming, down 2.24 percent.

The yield on 10-year Greek government bonds was down one basis point to 8.25 percent.

“The market had pretty much discounted a Syriza win and there is some profit taking, but prices are attractive,” said fund manager Costis Morianos, head of Athens-based Asset Wise Capital Management.