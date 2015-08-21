FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek centrist To Potami leader wants elections as soon as possible
#Market News
August 21, 2015

Greek centrist To Potami leader wants elections as soon as possible

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The head of Greece’s centrist To Potami party said on Friday the country should go to elections as soon as possible, saying it was impossible for any party to form a government at the moment without outgoing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at the helm.

The comments contrasted with those of the conservative opposition, which has vowed to seek all possible coalition options to avoid early elections that it sees as destructive for the crisis-hit nation.

“To Potami wants to govern, it has plans for the day after,” party leader Stavros Theodorakis told a news conference.

“Any efforts by To Potami for a broader government of cooperation will be continuous, but without overlooking the reality of election results.”

Under Greece’s constitution, the three biggest parties in parliament are given a three-day mandate to form a government following the resignation of Alexis Tsipras as prime minister on Thursday night. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, writing by Michele Kambas, editing by Deepa Babington)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
