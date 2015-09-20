FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Tspiras says 'vindicated' by election victory
September 20, 2015

Greece's Tspiras says 'vindicated' by election victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister-elect Alexis Tspiras claimed a solid victory in national elections on Sunday, saying the result gave his Syriza party a new and clear four-year mandate.

Speaking to cheering crowds in a central Athens square, a beaming Tspiras said he “felt vindicated” after quitting in August to start on a clean slate with voters after a revolt in his party against a multi-billion-euro bailout with international lenders.

“In Europe today, Greece and the Greek people are synonymous with resistance and dignity, and this struggle will be continued together for another four years,” Tspiras said.

“We have difficulties ahead, but we are also on firm ground,” he added. “We wont recover from the struggle by magic, but it can happen with hard work.” (Reporting By Karolina Tagaris and Angeliki Koutantou; editing by John Stonestreet)

