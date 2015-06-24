FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Talks between Greece and creditors end, to resume Thursday morning
June 24, 2015 / 11:27 PM / 2 years ago

Talks between Greece and creditors end, to resume Thursday morning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - Late night talks between the Greek government and its creditors in Brussels have ended and were expected to resume on Thursday morning ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers, a source familiar with the talks said.

There were no immediate details of the outcome.

Negotiations to avert a Greek debt default stumbled on Wednesday and euro zone finance ministers accused Athens of refusing to compromise despite a deadline next week that could put it on a path out of the euro zone.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Matthias Williams and Lisa Shumaker

