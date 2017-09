ATHENS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Only two Greek firms bid on Friday for oil and gas exploration in three onshore blocks in western Greece, the country’s energy ministry said on Friday.

Greece’s biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum and the country’s sole oil producer Energean Oil & Gas, 45 percent owned by hedge fund Third Point, submitted bids, the ministry said in a statement.

The winner will be announced in three months, it said