July 14, 2015 / 10:50 AM / 2 years ago

ESM bailout fund to offer Greece 40-50 bln euros -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 14 (Reuters) - The European Stability Mechanism bailout fund will contribute between 40 and 50 billion euros ($44-1-55.1 billion) to a three-year package for Greece to cover financing needs of 82 to 86 billion euros, a European official said on Tuesday.

Further contributions would come from the International Monetary Fund, which has 16 billion euros still available under a programme expiring in March, while Greece should also toward the end of the bailout period be able to raise funds for itself in financial markets. ($1 = 0.9073 euros) (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

