FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. listed Greek assets rise in pre-market trade
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 13, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. listed Greek assets rise in pre-market trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S.-listed Greek equity assets surged in pre-market trading on Monday after euro zone leaders agreed on a roadmap to a possible third bailout for near-bankrupt Greece.

The Global X FTSE Greece exchange traded fund (ETF) was bid at $12.47 in pre-market trading, representing a rise of 10.7 percent from its July 10 closing price of $11.26.

The U.S.-listed American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of National Bank of Greece were bid at $1.41 in pre-market trading, marking a rise of 16.5 percent from its July 10 closing price of $1.21.

The benchmark Athens Stock Exchange has been closed since June 26, as part of broader capital control measures in Greece as the country has undergone talks on its debt problems with its creditors.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.