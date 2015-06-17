FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU defends Greek proposals, says ball in Athens' court
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2015 / 11:30 AM / 2 years ago

EU defends Greek proposals, says ball in Athens' court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - European Commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Pierre Moscovici defended EU proposals made to Greece to resolve its debt crisis and said it was now up to Athens to propose alternative budget remedies if it preferred.

“The ball is in the Greek authorities’ court,” Moscovici, the economics commissioner, told a joint news conference on Wednesday. Dombrovskis, the Commission’s vice president for the euro, noted that Greece’s defence budget was the second biggest in the EU as a proportion of national income, suggesting that this was an area Athens might consider for further cuts. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.