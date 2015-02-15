FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker making "last effort" to resolve Greek debt problem-EU official
#Market News
February 15, 2015 / 11:22 PM / 3 years ago

EU's Juncker making "last effort" to resolve Greek debt problem-EU official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is making a "last effort" to resolve a crisis over Greece's debts after discussing the problem by phone with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday, an EU official said.

The phone call was held at the request of Tsipras, the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity and without giving any details.

"President Juncker is making a last effort in an extremely difficult situation," the official said, playing down expectations of an agreement at a crucial euro zone finance ministers' meeting in Brussels on Monday. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Writing by Adrian Croft; Editing by Eric Walsh)

