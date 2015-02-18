FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Juncker says working to extend Greece's existing programme - WiWo
February 18, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

EU's Juncker says working to extend Greece's existing programme - WiWo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a German magazine he is working with the head of the Eurogroup to try and extend an existing bailout programme with Greece until the summer.

“I am working together with Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem to achieve an extension of the existing programme, in order to bridge the time until summer,” Juncker told German magazine WirtschaftsWoche in an interview published on Wednesday.

He told the magazine an extension would give euro zone officials and Athens’ new government time to agree on a new reform and growth programme for Greece. (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

