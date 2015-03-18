EU's Juncker "concerned" on Greece, urges all to "get a grip"

BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday he was concerned about the pace of progress on resolving Greece’s debt crisis and urged those involved to “get a grip”.

Asked at a news conference about efforts to complete arrangements to allow Athens to draw more cash and arguments between Greece and its creditors, the EU’s chief executive said: “I‘m still worried. I‘m not satisfied.”

“I’d like everyone to get a grip on themselves.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)