#Market News
June 25, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

EU leaders debate Greece but insist ministers negotiate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - EU leaders discussed Greece’s debt crisis with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras for some two hours on Thursday in an unscheduled addition to their regular summit but insisted that negotiations be run by finance ministers, an EU official said.

“There was an exchange of views on the way forward, not a negotiation,” the official said, adding that leaders voiced hope that a planned meeting of finance ministers on Saturday could reach a deal to avert a Greek default next week.

There was no plan for leaders of the 19 states that share the currency to meet separately on the sidelines of the EU summit on Thursday or Friday, the official said. He declined comment when asked if there could be a special euro summit on Sunday. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Paul Taylor)

