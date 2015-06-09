FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission says received new Greek proposals on Tuesday
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 9, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

EU Commission says received new Greek proposals on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 9 (Reuters) - The European Commission received new proposals from Greece on Tuesday as it negotiates a new debt deal with its international creditors, a spokesman for the EU executive told a news briefing.

“Diverse proposals are being circulated including new suggestions which were received earlier this morning,” spokesman Margaritis Schinas said, noting that Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici had met Greek delegates in Brussels on Monday.

“The three institutions are currently assessing these suggestions with diligence and care,” Schinas added, referring to the Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.