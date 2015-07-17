FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank to buy out Alpha Bank's branches in Bulgaria: Eurobank official
July 17, 2015 / 7:09 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's Eurobank to buy out Alpha Bank's branches in Bulgaria: Eurobank official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s Eurobank will buy out around 80 branches held by fellow Greek lender Alpha Bank in Bulgaria, an official at Eurobank told Reuters on Friday.

“The boards of the two banks will meet later in the afternoon to finalise the deal,” the official said.

As part of commitments made in Greece’s second bailout agreement, lenders committed to restructure their operations, selling off their assets held in the Balkans and focusing on the domestic market. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Matthias Williams)

