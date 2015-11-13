FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Eurobank gets offers for 720 mln in debt buyback
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's Eurobank gets offers for 720 mln in debt buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Greece’s Eurobank received offers for 720 million euros from bondholders in an exchange offer on its outstanding subordinated and senior bonds, a bank official said on Friday.

The bank was seeking to exchange 20 bond issues with new shares under the buyback offer.

Eurobank said on Thursday it received subscription commitments of about 353 million euros from institutional investors for its planned share offering to raise up to 2.12 billion euros.

The bank, Greece’s third-largest lender, was identified with the lowest capital needs of 2.12 billion under an adverse scenario of stress tests carried out by the European Central Bank on Oct. 31. It required 339 million under a baseline scenario. (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.