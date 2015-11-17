FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Eurobank has covered share issue to plug capital gap-source
November 17, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's Eurobank has covered share issue to plug capital gap-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Greece’s third largest lender Eurobank has fully covered its share offering to fill a capital shortfall revealed in a European Central Bank health check last month, a bank official told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The capital increase has been covered,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

The bank is seeking to raise up to 2.04 billion euros ($2.17 billion) from investors.

1 US dollar = 0.9386 euro Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by Silvia Aloisi

