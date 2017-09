BRUSSELS, June 30 (Reuters) - The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call on Greece at 1700 GMT on Tuesday, euro zone sources said.

That is five hours before Athens’ EU bailout package expires and it is also due to repay a loan to the IMF which Greek ministers have said they will not do. (Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Writing by Alastair Macdonald)