Eurogroup to hold conference call on Greek ESM request Wednesday
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 3:07 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup to hold conference call on Greek ESM request Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call on Wednesday to discuss an expected Greek request for a medium-term loan from the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

Indicating why it had not been possible to have that discussion at Tuesday’s Eurogroup meeting in Brussels, he added that the ministers were waiting for a new letter from the Greek government that presented a single, clear set of proposals. (Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
