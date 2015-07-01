No more credit talks with Greece till after vote -Dijsselbloem

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers agreed on Wednesday that there could be no further discussion of credit for Greece until after Sunday’s referendum, the chairman of the group, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, said after a conference call.

Noting that Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras had suggested amendments to terms for an earlier bailout that expired on Tuesday, Dijsselbloem said in an online video statement: ”At this point in time we simply took note of those proposals.

”The main decision was that given the political situation, the rejection of the previous proposals, the referendum which will take place on Sunday and the ‘No’ advice of the Greek government we see no ground for further talks at this point.

”There will be no further talks in the coming days, nor at Eurogroup level, nor between the Greek authorities and the institutions on proposals or financial arrangements. We will simply wait now the outcome of the referendum on Sunday and take into account the outcome of the referendum.

“I am very sorry about this situation given the strong determination of the Greek people to be a part of Europe and to remain a part of the euro zone, in which we fully support them.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)