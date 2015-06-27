FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2015 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup to meet later without Greece -euro zone officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers plan to meet later on Saturday without their Greek counterpart following the conclusion of a meeting of all 19 ministers which has resumed for now, euro zone officials said.

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis met ECB officials during the pause in the Eurogroup meeting in Brussels. Many of the other 18 finance ministers on arrival indicated that they would reject a Greek request for an extension of its bailout funding.

One official said Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem would make a statement following the meeting of the 19 before a further meeting of the 18 with creditor institutions, including the ECB and IMF.

Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

