UPDATE 1-Eurogroup studies bridge financing for Greece, decision seen Tue/Wed

* Greece needs 3.5 bln euro by July 20 to avoid defaulting on ECB

* EFSM, bilateral loans, Greek bond profits among bridge finance options

* Euro zone ministers to decide on method Tue night or Wed morning (Adds final news conference)

By Jan Strupczewski

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers asked experts on Monday to prepare options of bridge financing for Greece during four-week talks on a third bailout and expect to decide on one of them by Wednesday morning, the chairman of the ministers said.

The opening of talks on a new Greek bailout of 82-86 billion euros is to be formally decided at the end of the week on condition that Greece’s parliament passes a raft of laws by Wednesday night to show it is ready to reform.

But the bailout talks will then take some four weeks, creating a need for some form of interim financing to cover Athens’ needs during the talks.

“We looked at the issue of bridge financing because there are urgent needs and this process of finalising an agreement will take time,” the chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jeroen Dijsselbloem told a news conference.

“This is very complex, we looked at a number of possibilities, but there are technical, legal, financial and political issues to consider, so we have tasked an ad-hoc working group of technical experts to look into that,” he said.

The experts started working on Monday, to present more detailed information on the options to deputy finance ministers on Tuesday, Dijsselbloem said.

“Possibly tomorrow night there would be a conference call of ministers or otherwise on Wednesday morning. It is not going to be easy,” he said.

Time is running out because by next Monday Greece will need 3.5 billion euros to redeem maturing bonds held by the European Central Bank. It also has to settle its overdue obligations to the International Monetary Fund from Monday and the end of June.

Overall, in July, Athens needs 7 billion euros according to estimates by the institutions representing its creditors. It will need a further 5 billion euros to cover maturing debt payments by mid-August.

One option is to release to Greece what are known as SMP profits that the ECB and national central banks of the euro zone made on purchases of Greek bonds during the sovereign debt crisis. This amounts to 1.9 billion for 2014 and 1.4 billion for 2015, so alone it is not enough to cover the financing needs.

A second option is to use money still left in the European Financial Stability Mechanism (EFSM) -- a bailout fund created in 2010, that was used to help Ireland and Portugal.

CONSENT

There is 13.2 billion euros left in the EFSM, but because bonds issued by the European Commission to raise that amount would be backed by the European Union budget, the money can be used only with the consent of all 28 EU countries, not just the 19 from the euro zone.

In 2011, Britain refused to allow the use of the EFSM to bail out Greece for a second time and is likely to do so again.

London could be outvoted on the issue, because the use of the EFSM can be decided by a qualified majority of EU states. That is 15 countries representing 65 percent of the EU’s population. But EU institutions will be wary of angering British voters ahead of a referendum on Britain’s EU membership by 2017.

An EU official said this EFSM option “was very unlikely to gain ground” and would likely not be discussed at tomorrow’s meeting of all 28 EU finance ministers.

Another option under consideration is bilateral loans to Greece from other euro zone countries, similar to the first Greek bailout organised in 2010 when none of the common bailout funds yet existed.

Such bilateral loans could later be somehow offset or deducted from the full bailout financed by the European Stability Mechanism -- the euro zone’s joint bailout fund.

Italy said it could only provide such loans if all euro zone members did the same.

“The Italian position is that these options have to be shared by all European members, at least by all eurozone countries,” Italy’s Finance Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said.

France, which had supported Greece the most in the latest round of talks, appeared the most natural candidate to extend such bilateral loans to Athens, but French officials were quick to deny that such an idea was being considered.

No other country seemed immediately willing or able to make such bridging loans.

Finally, the ECB could raise the ceiling on the amount of Greek T-bills it accepts as collateral in its refinancing operations with Greek banks.

That would allow the banks to buy more short-term debt from the Greek government and in this way provide Athens with quick cash. But it also raises doubts among some economists if the ECB is not engaging in monetary financing for governments, which prohibited by EU law. (Additional reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Giles Elgood and Philippa Fletcher)