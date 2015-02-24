FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 24, 2015 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Greece says euro zone approves reform plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers have approved Greece’s reform plan, paving the way for a four-month extension of the country’s financial rescue programme, a Greek finance ministry official told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The Eurogroup teleconference is over and the Greek reform plan was approved,” a Greek finance ministry official told Reuters after the ministers held a conference call to discuss the detailed list of measures submitted by Athens late on Monday.

The six-page document from Athens rowed back on campaign promises to halt privatisations, boost welfare spending and raise the minimum wage and pledged to consult partners before key reforms and keep them budget-neutral.

Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas, Writing by Deepa Babington

