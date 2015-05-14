FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece says may ask for emergency Eurogroup meeting
May 14, 2015

Greece says may ask for emergency Eurogroup meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 14 (Reuters) - Greece’s government could ask for an emergency meeting of euro zone finance ministers at the end of the month, the government spokesman said on Thursday, referring to the end-May date by which it hopes to have a deal with its lenders on reforms.

Greece will make sure it pays upcoming debt obligations but a deal to address its liquidity needs must be struck soon, Gabriel Sakellaridis told a news conference. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

