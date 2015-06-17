FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone ministers to hold short discussion on Greece on Thursday -official
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2015 / 9:26 AM / 2 years ago

Euro zone ministers to hold short discussion on Greece on Thursday -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 17 (Reuters) - A senior EU official involved in preparing Thursday’s meeting of euro zone finance ministers said he did not expect a long discussion on Greece’s critical financial situation, playing down expectations of a make-or-break meeting.

“I honestly believe this will be pretty short,” said the official, who briefed reporters and declined to be named, adding that it was up to Greece to move the stalled cash-for-reforms talks forward.

Referring indirectly to the risk of a Greek default, the official also said the International Monetary Fund sees Greece as the main risk to the euro zone, but the Washington-based lender noted that “adequate firewalls are in place”. (Reporting by Robin Emmott and Francesco Guarascio; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.