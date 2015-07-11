FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup confirms received assessment of Greek bailout request
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 11, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup confirms received assessment of Greek bailout request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers has received an assessment from EU and IMF experts of Greece’s request for a bailout and its reform proposals, a spokesman for the group confirmed on Saturday.

“Assessment of institutions under Article 13 of the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) Treaty and initial review of the Greek proposals received by Eurogroup, meeting 3 p.m. (1300 GMT),” he tweeted ahead of an emergency meeting in Brussels.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.