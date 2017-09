BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will hold another meeting in Brussels on Monday at 1300 GMT (1500 CET) on Greece to prepare the summit of euro zone leaders that starts at 1700 GMT, the chairman of the meeting Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

“Additional Eurogroup meeting at 3 pm on Monday 22 June in Brussels to prepare eurozone summit,” Dijsselbloem said on Twitter. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski)