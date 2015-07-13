HIGHLIGHTS-Comments from euro zone finance ministers meeting on Greece

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will discuss bridge financing for Greece on Monday at their meeting in Brussels after leaders agreed on a roadmap to a possible third bailout.

The following are comments from ministers:

SPAIN‘S ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS

“Today we have to resolve the issue of short-term financing. It is fundamental and our focus for the next few days.”

“This is the beginning of a process ... which is not going to be easy.”

“We are much better off than we were a week ago.”

SLOVAK FINANCE MINISTER PETER KAZIMIR

Asked if he supported another term for Jeroen Dijsselbloem as chairman of the Eurgroup:

“Yes, I like his style, he’s a nice guy. Jeroen has helped us navigate the crisis and he did an excellent job.”

BELGIAN FINANCE MINISTER JOHAN VAN OVERTVELDT

“The agreement reached overnight foresees immediate action to be undertaken by the Greek government. It will depend on that what can be done in terms of bridge financing... An agreement is there to be executed and I really believe we should expect the Greek government to deliver what has been agreed upon.”

EUROGROUP CHAIRMAN JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM

Will the Eurogroup look into technical details of a deal with Greece.

“No, we will only be looking at the possibility of bridge financing.”

FINLAND FINANCE MINISTER ALEXANDER STUBB

”The IMF’s involvement (in a Greek deal) was a sine qua non for us, it was very important, we are very happy that it is.

”People also need to understand that, I must say, as a staunch pro-European, I am a little bit miffed that the so-called hard liners are getting shafted here.

“Remember that the EU is based on institutions, on common rules and sticking to those common rules. For me it is pro-European that you have trust and stick to the commitments that you have made. We can only show solidarity if there is a commitment, if there is trust.”

“Do I think we’ll get a deal? We’ll have to take it step by step. Number one is the strict conditionality that the Greek parliament has to approve, then after that the member states will decide on whether to give a negotiating mandate on the European Stability Mechanism. There seem to be a lot of people who have jumped the gun here and thought that the beginning of negotiations is automatic. No. It is absolutely conditional on the position by the Greek government and Greek parliament. The big issue for today is going to be bridge financing and I foresee those negotiations being very difficult because I don’t see many countries having a mandate to give money without any conditions.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott, Philip Blenkinsop, Alex Saeedy)