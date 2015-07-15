FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Eurogroup to hold conference call on Thursday on Greek bailout
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 8:25 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup to hold conference call on Thursday on Greek bailout

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will hold a conference call to discuss Greece on Thursday at 1000 CET (0800 GMT), the spokesman for Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of the finance ministers, said on Wednesday.

“Confirmation just went out: Eurogroup teleconference tomorrow 10 AM Greece,” Dijsselbloem’s spokesman Michel Reijns said on Twitter.

The call is expected to discuss the Greek parliamentary vote to pass reform measures to pave the way for a third Greek bailout and allow ministers to seek approval for the financial aid from their national parliaments.

Dijsselbloem said this week that another conference call, possibly on Friday, would likely approve the start of formal negotiations with Greece on a third 86 billion-euro ($94 billion) package.

$1 = 0.9137 euros Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.