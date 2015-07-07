HIGHLIGHTS-Euro zone finance ministers' comments as they arrive in Brussels

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - Following are comments from euro zone finance ministers arriving in Brussels for an emergency Eurogroup meeting after the Greek referendum.

ITALIAN ECONOMY MINISTER PIER CARLO PADOAN

We are going into this meeting with a constructive spirit to find a deal. Obviously a lot will depend on how the Greek government poses itself.

We will listen to Greece’s specific requests and commitments (answering question on how Eurogroup would react to a Greek request for a bridge loan)

MALTESE FINANCE MINISTER EDWARD SCICLUNA

(Asked on the possibility of a Grexit) I think it depends on what one wants to go for. I think it’s a 50-50 thing. It’s no longer that the word Grexit is being mentioned, not as a stick but as a possibility, a realistic possibility. But really we should study and evaluate both proposals to be in (the euro zone) and also for Greece to be out. We should make sure in each case, it’s very well managed and with good intentions and not used as a stick to beat the other with.

It’s very hard at this point of time to discuss that kind of proposal (on debt relief for Greece) at the time when there was no trust, and especially the countries of the euro group outside Greece are a bit tired and exasperated and suspicious that I think this is not the time to start discussing that. First, we need the goodwill to build this and we haven’t reached that point yet.

SPANISH ECONOMY MINISTER LUIS DE GUINDOS

We are almost out of time. We are in the last few seconds of this issue. We are going to listen to what the Greek government is asking for. A Grexit is not a solution that suits anyone but the Greek government needs to put something on the table. It is fundamental that they play by the rules.

(Asked about debt restructuring) That is not the point right now. It is much more important to create the conditions so that Greece can grow again.

FINNISH FINANCE MINISTER ALEXANDER STUBB

We are not looking at bridge financing at this stage.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE EURO VALDIS DOMBROVSKIS

Well, it is clear now that Greece is facing immense and immediate challenges. Last year has been a waste. What we need now is really a clear and credible strategy how Greece will come out of the crisis, how to regain financial stability and return to economic growth.

A lot will depend on what the Greek government will present, what kind of reform proposals. Is it going to be a credible and comprehensive package?

We now need really to restore trust between 19 euro zone democracies, only then will we be able to move forward.

(Asked on a Grexit) Certainly, it’s not our aim, not our intention. We are working towards the scenario where we can reach an agreement but if trust is not rebuilt and there is no credible reform package in place, it cannot be excluded.

EUROGROUP PRESIDENT JEROEN DIJSSELBLOEM

I have not yet seen a proposal from the Greek government. I will meet the Greek finance minister before the meeting and then we will see.

It’s up to the Greek government to show how it can agree with its creditors.

The pressure is especially on the Greeks, the banks are closed and the situation is difficult. I guess the Greek government has an interest in coming up with serious and credible solutions soon.

I think over the last week and months the Eurogroup has been very united in its stance and it means we do whatever it takes to strengthen the euro zone, to keep it together. Secondly we cannot have an outcome of this process which damages our credibility.

EU ECONOMICS COMMISSIONER PIERRE MOSCOVICI

The European Commission is not resigned to Grexit. Grexit would be a terrible failure, a collective failure, we don’t want it. We remain ready to work on the basis of an agreement but it is up to the Greek authorities to say in the clearest way how they wish to act to avoid the worst scenario, a scenario we don’t want.

SLOVAK FINANCE MINISTER PETER KAZIMIR

Situation has got to the point where a viable deal is possible only at the highest political level, personally I am sceptical that a deal will be found today.

Prolonging these discussions would be detrimental, we need to take courageous decisions one way or the other.

DUTCH JUNIOR FINANCE MINISTER ERIC WIEBES

I hope they will bring along a very serious proposal because only on the basis of the very serious proposal it makes sense to continue talking. I can’t imagine that proposal to be any less serious than the one that was on the table (already) (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Robin Emmott, Francesco Guarascio, Julien Ponthus, Alexander Saeedy, Adrian Croft, Foo Yun Chee, Alastair Macdonald, Julia Fioretti and Robert-Jan Bartunek)