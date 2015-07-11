Eurogroup drafting statement asking Greece to do more -source

BRUSSELS, July 11 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers were trying to draft a joint statement on Saturday listing further measures they want Greece to take in order to launch negotiations on a bailout Athens has requested, an EU source said.

The Greek government has put forward a set of reform plans to meet conditions for a three-year loan from euro zone partners but finance ministers said they did not go far enough and several sources said the other 18 euro zone states want Athens to offer additional actions and guarantees of implementation. (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)