Eurogroup to meet on Greece on Friday in Brussels -spokesman
August 12, 2015 / 3:12 PM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup to meet on Greece on Friday in Brussels -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers will meet in Brussels at 3 p.m (1300 GMT) on Friday to discuss Greece’s third bailout package, a spokesman for Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said.

Greece and its creditors reached a deal on an 85 billion euro bailout package on Tuesday. The Greek parliament is set to adopt a number of measures as part of the agreement on Thursday and the euro zone ministers are widely expected to endorse the pact at the meeting on Friday. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

