Monday Eurogroup meeting brought forward by 2-1/2 hours to 1030 GMT
#Market News
June 20, 2015 / 10:00 PM / 2 years ago

Monday Eurogroup meeting brought forward by 2-1/2 hours to 1030 GMT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) - A meeting of euro zone finance ministers on the Greek crisis has been brought forward by two and a half hours on Monday to 1030 GMT from 1300 GMT, Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem tweeted on Saturday.

“Additional Eurogroup on Monday June 22 starts at 1230 instead of 1500,” Dijsselbloem, the Dutch finance minister, wrote, referring to local time at the Brussels venue.

He gave no explanation for the move. Prime ministers and presidents of the 19 euro zone states will meet in the same building later on Monday, in a special euro summit scheduled to start at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT). (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)

