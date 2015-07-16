FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup call on Greece ends -spokesman
#Financials
July 16, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup call on Greece ends -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 16 (Reuters) - The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers concluded a teleconference on Greece on Thursday, its spokesman said in a statement, giving no details of the outcome.

Officials have said they expect the Eurogroup to give an approval in principle to launch negotiations with Greece on a new bailout loan. Several national parliaments, including Germany, must also agree before talks can formally start.

A formal vote on the start of negotiations on the new, 3rd bailout for Greece that could total 82-86 billion euros, is expected on Friday after the German parliament votes to authorise Berlin to start such talks.

Separately, the 19 euro zone states are due to consult with the nine other finance ministries in the EU this afternoon to agree the release short-term funding for Athens to tide it over until the medium-term bailout loan is agreed. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)

