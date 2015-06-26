FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup should now discuss "Plan B" for Greek default -source
June 26, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 26 (Reuters) - The Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers meeting on Saturday should discuss how to implement a “Plan B” to protect their economies and banks from a Greek debt default, a senior euro zone government official said on Friday.

Asked about the prospects for a last-minute cash-for-reforms deal with Athens, the official told Reuters: “Tomorrow should be as much about Plan B. This is where we are now. It was very, very bad yesterday.”

He said the ministers would need to be prepared to deal with capital controls being imposed on Greek banks and to ensure banks outside Greece were not disrupted by events in Athens: “We need to get ready to act and look at stability in the banking system, including banks with big exposure to Greece.” (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

