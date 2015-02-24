FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup urges Greece to broaden list of reforms
#Market News
February 24, 2015

Eurogroup urges Greece to broaden list of reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers urged Greece on Tuesday to broaden its list of reform measures as a condition for extending its bailout by international lenders for the next four months.

The ministers, collectively referred to as the Eurogroup, said in a statement that they had agreed to submit Greece’s proposals for approval by member states, some of which will need parliamentary votes.

“We call on the Greek authorities to further develop and broaden the list of reform measures, based on the current arrangement, in close coordination with the institutions in order to allow for a speedy and successful conclusion of the review,” the Eurogroup statement said, referring to a review set to be concluded by the end of April. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Adrian Croft)

