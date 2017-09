BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers might issue a statement on Greece after their talks on Monday, but if they do, it is likely to be unremarkable, a senior euro zone official said on Friday.

“I cannot exclude the ministers will issue a statement, but if it appears it is likely to be anodyne, taking stock, etc,” the official said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)