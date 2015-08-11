FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup to meet Friday for Greece deal talks: Spain's Rajoy
August 11, 2015 / 11:29 AM / 2 years ago

Eurogroup to meet Friday for Greece deal talks: Spain's Rajoy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - Finance ministers in the euro zone are due to meet on Friday to approve a bailout agreement between Greece and its international lenders, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Tuesday.

Rajoy said that the Spanish parliament would next week likely vote on the bailout package, worth 85 billion euros ($93.79 billion). His centre-right People’s Party (PP), which has a majority in parliament, will be asking other parties to vote in favour of the deal, he said.

“The European Union is once again making a big bet,” Rajoy told journalists at an event in northern Spain. “Let’s hope that once and for all this bet will help things get back to normal.” ($1 = 0.9063 euros)

Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day

