FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission: There may be a Euro Working Group on Greece this week
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2015 / 10:25 AM / 2 years ago

EU Commission: There may be a Euro Working Group on Greece this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 30 (Reuters) - Euro zone deputy finance ministers may hold talks this week to discuss if a Greek reform plan now under discussion between Brussels and Athens meets the criteria needed to unlock new lending to the country, the European Commission said on Monday.

The deputy finance ministers form the Euro Working Group which prepares meetings and decisions of euro zone finance ministers -- the Eurogroup -- who are also the biggest creditors of debt-ridden Greece.

“The Euro Working Group will discuss the matter at its next meeting, which will allow it to take stock and proceed in the best way possible,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a regular news briefing.

“There may be a conference call before Easter,” he said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.