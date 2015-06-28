Athens stock exchange will not open on Monday: source

ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - The Athens stock exchange will remain shut on Monday, a financial source said, as pressure piling on Greek banks looks set to force the government to implement capital controls.

The country’s creditors have refused to extend Greece’s bailout, and savers queued to withdraw cash on Sunday, taking Athens’ standoff with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund to a dangerous new level.

Greece’s central bank governor said that an announcement would be made after the cabinet meets on Sunday night. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; writing by Matthias Williams)