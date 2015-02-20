FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-France's Hollande says there is no Greek exit scenario
February 20, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-France's Hollande says there is no Greek exit scenario

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote)

PARIS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Greece belongs in the the euro zone and there is no scenario envisaging its exit from the single currency union, French President Francois Hollande said after talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“Greece is in the euro zone and it must remain in the euro zone,” Hollande told a joint news conference with Merkel. “I know of no scenario today involving a euro zone exit.”

Hollande, who was talking ahead of a crunch meeting of euro zone finance ministers, said Greece must meet its commitments but its euro zone partners must also take into account the election that brought to power anti-austerity parties. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Yann Le Guernigou; Editing by Mark John)

