Greece's creditors floated extending bailout through March 2016 -WSJ

June 8 (Reuters) - Greece’s international creditors last week proposed extending the country’s bailout until the end of March 2016 in return for pension cuts, tax increases and other policy steps by Athens, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday, citing unnamed sources.

Greece earlier on Monday declared new willingness to compromise. But it has yet to reach a deal, which is needed by the end of this month, when the bailout program expires and the country faces default on its debts. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Eric Beech)