Greece may need bailout extension to get remaining funds-officials
#Market News
June 4, 2015 / 8:06 PM / 2 years ago

Greece may need bailout extension to get remaining funds-officials

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 4 (Reuters) - Greece may need a third extension of its bailout to get funds remaining in the programme, euro zone officials told a representative of the Greek government in a conference call on Thursday.

Greece’s international bailout, under which it received almost 240 billion euros in loans, expires at the end of June following an extension agreed by EU creditors in late February.

But before it does, Athens can still get some 3.6 billion euros from the euro zone and the same amount from the International Monetary Fund if it implements agreed reforms.

Without that money Greece will go bankrupt, an event that might see it end up outside the euro zone.

But negotiations on the Greek reforms have been dragging on since end-January and talks between European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, pencilled in for Friday, have been cancelled as Greece did not send in promised proposals to bridge negotiation gaps.

In the call, euro zone deputy finance ministers said the situation was getting serious: “Concerns were expressed a third extension of the current programme could be needed,” a euro zone official familiar with the call said.

Extending the programme and keeping remaining funds available for Greece would entail a request from the leftist-led Greek government, which is opposed to it, and getting approval from several euro zone parliaments, also reluctant to help Athens if it is unwilling to reform. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)

