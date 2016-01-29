Fairfax CEO sees investment potential in Greece, says reforms must go on

ATHENS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Fairfax Financial Holdings Chief Executive Prem Watsa said on Friday that he sees investment opportunities in Greece if the crisis-hit country proceeded with reforms.

Watsa made the statements after meeting Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, to discuss the economy and Greece’s fiscal progress ahead of the country’s first bailout review.

“We expressed our optimism for the long term role of Greece within the eurozone and we reconfirmed our support for the prospects of the country,” Watsa said.

“Fairfax sees significant investment opportunities in Greece, provided there is continued implementation of the necessary structural reforms in an environment of social and economic stability.”

Fairfax has invested in Greek companies including Eurobank , Eurolife Insurance and Grivalia Properties and Praktiker. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by George Georgiopoulos)