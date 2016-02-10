FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 10, 2016 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

Greek farmers demand government withdraw pensions reform plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Greek farmers on Wednesday vowed to step up action against a controversial pensions reform bill, spurning an appeal from the country’s prime minister to negotiate plans which have triggered mass blockades across the country.

“We will only examine the possibility of a dialogue with the prime minister if he rescinds the (pension reform) bill,” said Vangelis Boutas, a representative of a farmers alliance of 65 groupings across Greece staging protests.

Earlier, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said he was willing to enter talks with farmers on ways to correct any perceived shortcomings in the pension reform bill.

Thousands of farmers are threatening to descend on Athens with their tractors on Feb. 12 against the reforms which will force them to substantially increase social security contributions and pay more tax.

Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas, writing by Michele Kambas

